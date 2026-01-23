40 Bag First Class As TAFSUED Set To Hold 17th Convocation

The management of Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TAFSUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, has announced that 40 students graduated with First Class honours, while 1,466 others earned Second Class Upper Division degrees, as the university prepares to hold its 17th Convocation Ceremony on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

New Telegraph reports that a total of 4,785 students will graduate at the ceremony.

According to the university management, the Honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc Honoris Causa) degrees will be conferred on the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and a former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba.

Briefing journalists on Friday at the university campus, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adekunle Olanrewaju Adeogun, said the graduating set includes 269 part-time students and 88 graduates from the Nigerian Army College of Education (NACOE).

“We are grateful for the mighty things God is doing in our university through our dedicated workforce, with the support of the Governing Council, TETFund, and the Ogun State Government,” he said.

He added that one of the institution’s recent milestones was the successful celebration of its 20th Anniversary, which highlighted two decades of academic service, resilience, alumni impact, and future aspirations.

He also described the recent adoption of the institution by the Federal Government as historic, noting that it has strengthened TAFSUED’s institutional standing and positioned it more firmly within the national framework for teacher education and infrastructural development.

On academic advancement, Professor Adeogun revealed that the university has secured full accreditation and re-accreditation for all its programmes, stating that TAFSUED currently enjoys 100 per cent accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“Our curricula are continuously reviewed to align with global best practices, with strong emphasis on STEM education, digital pedagogy, entrepreneurship, and inclusive education,” he said.

He noted the outstanding performance of Bukola Ifeoluwa Osunrinde, a graduate of the 2024/2025 academic session, who recorded a perfect CGPA of 5.0.

“This is a remarkable achievement attained through academic rigour and determination. She embodies the values of excellence and scholarship which our institution upholds,” he said.

Professor Adeogun confirmed that honorary doctorate degrees will be awarded as follows: Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON; Doctor of Science in Education (Childhood Education); Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun, CON; Doctor of Science in Education (Educational Management); and Aremo Olusegun Osoba; Doctor of Science in Education (Political Science).

Describing the convocation as a celebration of progress and national recognition, the Vice-Chancellor said that the university remains committed to maintaining its position as a leading University of Education in Africa.

He further disclosed that the NUC has approved 12 new academic programmes across four colleges; COVTED, COSMAS, COSIT, and COAHM; as well as four new PhD programmes.

Entrepreneurship, he added, has been introduced as a full degree programme, supported by the establishment of a dedicated Centre for Entrepreneurial Studies.

Professor Adeogun noted that staff research productivity has improved significantly, attracting competitive grants, publications in reputable journals, and active participation in national and international academic engagements.

He further stated that the university has invested heavily in infrastructure, including lecture theatres, laboratories, ICT facilities, and e-learning platforms.

He also highlighted staff training and welfare as key management priorities.

The Vice-Chancellor further disclosed that TAFSUED hosted the 2025 International Conference of the Institute of Educational Leadership Practitioners of Nigeria, featuring Dr Amanda Johnson of Kent State University, USA, as keynote speaker.

Speaking about external support, he praised Senator Olamilekan Adeola (Ogun West) for donating five minibuses, solar-powered lighting facilities, and laptops, which have enhanced the university’s mobility, security, and ICT capacity.

He also commended Chief (Dr.) Dotun Sanusi, CEO of Ilaji Hotels & Resorts, for donating a fully equipped Staff Club building, and Chief Yemisi Shyllon for donating a statue of educationist and civil rights crusader, Tai Solarin.

In addition, Dr Taiwo Olayinka Afolabi, Chairman of SIFAX Group, donated a staff guest house currently under construction.

On student achievements, Professor Adeogun said Adeola Olufunke Akinsulure, a postgraduate student pursuing a Master’s degree in Educational Technology, emerged as one of the Top 10 Finalists for the Global Teacher Prize, making her the third representative of the university to attain global recognition in the prestigious Varkey Foundation and UNESCO-backed award.

“Our students have continued to distinguish themselves in academics, innovation, and leadership, recording commendable performances in national competitions and professional assessments.

“We are particularly proud that our students and alumni are making waves both nationally and globally:

He also noted that alumnus SP Abimbola Adebisi was recently appointed Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

In innovation, he revealed that Oluwatobi Oyinlola won a Guinness World Record for inventing the smallest GPS tracking device (prototype), while Mr Kuforiji Oluwaseun of Koil Creations set another Guinness World Record for the longest sewing marathon, working non-stop for 106 hours and 55 minutes and producing 20 outfits in January 2025.

In sports, Professor Adeogun said TAFSUED recorded an impressive outing at the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) competition in Plateau State, winning seven gold and five silver medals, and finishing ninth overall among 161 participating institutions.