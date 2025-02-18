40 Approved FG Projects Abandoned In Various Parts Of Adamawa –Stakeholders

Share

No fewer than forty Federal Government projects are said to have been abandoned in various parts of Adamawa State. The abandoned projects ranges from road constructions, rural electrification, construction of dams as well as reconstruction of schools among others.

These were disclosed during a Stakeholders meeting organized by the office of the Personal Assistant to the President on Constituency Affairs held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House yesterday, where the Stakeholders frawned at the accommodated abandoned projects.

The critical Stakeholders who were mainly traditional rulers and opinion leaders from the 21 local government areas of the State regretted that if not for the steadfastness of Governor Fintiri’s administration, the much achieved infrastructural development wouldn’t have been achieved.

They also noted with regret that Yola -Mubi road which is paramount important to the State has been abandoned for close to three decades.

The stakeholders how ever revealed that contract for the said road have been awarded to more than ten contractors for the construction of over 150 kilometre road, since the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), era and uptil now no tangible impact have been made.

This is even as a sizeable number of dams such as the Chochi dam, Kojoli dam, Dasin dam among others that were conceived and construction projects commenced but were later abandoned.

Also, more than 10 Federal Government electricity projects are abandoned in different parts of the 3 Senatorial zones.

Insecurity ravaging different parts of the State also came under scrutiny as the Stakeholders laments incessant attacks by Boko Haram insurgents especially in the Northern parts of the State where all the Local Government Areas either have border with the Cameroon, Borno State and Sambisa forest.

They noted with dismay that the Gombi-Garkida highway leading to Borno State has been abandoned due to constant insurgency attacks, and called for the establishment of a military base in Garha of Hong Area which is a stone through to the Sambisa forest.

Share

Please follow and like us: