4 Yrs After Disappearance, Parents Find BUK Student Living With Islamic Cleric

Four years after his mysterious disappearance, a former undergraduate student of the Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Shafiu Auwal Ibrahim, has been found in Kaduna residing with an Islamic Scholar.

Shafiu, a former resident of Janbulo area in Kano, disappeared in 2021, an incident that caused great distress to his parents, relatives, and friends who had spent years searching for him without success.

They eventually gave up the search, believing he was dead. However, recently the parents resumed the search for their son and found him living with an Islamic Scholar in Kaduna after a four year disappearance.

According to Shafiu’s relative, he was discovered in a village living with the Islamic cleric. “He was found in a village in Kaduna with a cleric who claimed he found him a long time ago.

The cleric explained that when he first met Shafiu, he seemed to be mentally unstable,” the relative said. His family expressed joy and relief after years of anxiety and confusion, confirming that he is now back home, healthy and calm.