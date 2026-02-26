4 Witnesses Testify Virtually In Trial Of Alison –Madueke

Four witnesses gave their evidence virtually yesterday in the Federal High Court in Abuja, in the trial of former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani AlisonMadueke, at Southwark Crown Court in the UK.

The proceeding was taken virtually by Justice James Omotosho in accordance with Mutual Assistance In Criminal Matters Act, 2018, and other applicable laws. The hearing was based on request from the UK Central Authorities for witnesses to testify from Nigeria to the trial court where Mrs Justice Thornton is the presiding judge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the charge, marked: CS/72/2026, on Justice Omotosho’s cause list is titled, “In the Matter of Application for the Taking of the Evidence of Witnesses in Nigeria Via Video Link for Use in Criminal Proceedings in Accordance with Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act.

The four witnesses (names withheld) commenced their evidence at about 11am Nigerian time and the Southwark Crown Court judge, the jury and the defendants logged in and participated in the taking of the evidence of the witnesses.

And after taking the evidence of the witnesses, Justice Omotosho adjourned until Thursday, to take the evidence of two additional witnesses at 11am Nigerian time. NAN reports that Alison-Madueke, who was in office from 2010 to 2015, was the first female Minister of Petroleum in Nigeria and the first woman president of the global oil cartel, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) between 2014 and 2015.