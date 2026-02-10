4 Travellers Freed In Benue As Police Issue Bandit Alert

The Benue State Police Command has rescued four travellers abducted by armed bandits along the Adoka–Ankpa Road while issuing a fresh alert over the presence of heavily armed criminal groups in parts of the state.

Police sources told Zagazola Makama that the victims were travelling in a Sienna vehicle loaded with bags of rice from Naka to Kogi State on February 8, at about 9 pm, when they were ambushed by unknown gunmen and taken into the bush.

According to the command, swift intervention by security operatives led to the safe rescue of the abducted passengers. “The Divisional Police Officer in Adoka promptly mobilised patrol teams and other tactical units. They combed the surrounding bushes and successfully rescued the victims unhurt and without the pay- ment of ransom.

The victims were debriefed and allowed to continue their journey,” a police source said. Meanwhile, intelligence reports from the State Investigation Department yesterday revealed that suspected armed herdsmen are camped at Ordue Zungu Area in Moon Council Ward of Turan, Jato-Aka, Kwande Local Government Area.

The report linked the group to the killing of a unit com- mander and 10 civilians in the area last week. Police said the bandits are op- erating from a hard-to-reach terrain, which requires crossing the Moon Stream, making security operations difficult. The criminals were also described as well-armed and operating in large numbers.

Authorities warned that the group may be planning attacks on several communities, including Anen, Tumahar (Ikyurav area), Udedeku, Nyihemba, Acho’Ba (Moon), Wayar, and Nyuduu (Yaar communities). “The deployment of police air assets for at least two days is recommended to support ground operations and dislodge the bandits from their camps,” the intelligence report advised.

Despite the threat, the Benue State Police Command said the overall security situation in the state remains relatively calm, adding that continuous monitoring, patrols, and proactive security measures are ongoing to prevent further attacks.