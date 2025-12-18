4 Survive As Charter Aircraft Crash Lands At Owerri Airport

A Skypower Express charter aircraft crashed during an emergency landing at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri on Tuesday night, with all four persons on board surviving the incident.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:00 pm local time on December 16, when the Cessna 172 aircraft, with registration marks 5N-ASR, crashed in the approach area of Runway 17.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the aircraft was originally on a scheduled flight from Kaduna International Airport to Port Harcourt International Airport when the crew declared an emergency, diverting to Owerri.

Confirmation of the incident also came from the Nigeria Police Force, Airport Command, which stated its officers received a distress call at about 6:58 pm.

The police report, which listed the registration as 5N-SKR, indicated the aircraft sustained “varying degrees of damage” during a crash landing at the runway threshold.