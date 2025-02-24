4 Steams Academy’s School Of Entrepreneurship Set To Commence

Share

4 Streams Academy will take off on March 28, this year with a two-day training programme organised by its School of Entrepreneurship.

President, 4 Streams Academy, Pastor Tony Olukoyede, who announced this at a press conference held at the PurposeLife Centre, Lagos Ibadan Expressway, recently, said that unlike other training programmes organised by conventional academic institutions, the 4 Steams Academy’s school of entrepreneurship would be focused on, “building the total man.”

According to him, the hybrid event will feature seven lectures which will be handled by seasoned professionals. He said: “Basically, our focus in the entrepreneurship school is building the total man.

Most schools are only interested in helping you to get to where you are going even when that is being done at the expense of who you really are.

“But we are telling you that, who you really are, matters a lot and it will grossly affect where you are going in life. So the first thing is that we want to help you to discover the real you, the powerful you.

We want to help you to know how to reconcile your hidden potential talent and gift with your person.

“A lot of what the conventional schools teach are good. But they have been in existence for long; what value have they added? They have done their bits. So we are coming with a deeper understanding of the solution.

We are coming with something that will be lasting; we are coming with something that is holistic, that is all encompassing; that is the difference.”

