4 States Compete As US Consulate Hosts Inaugural Spellingbee In Nigeria Finals

Share

Grace Ahuoyiza Ebiebi Salami, an 11-year-old from Greenpath Preparatory School, Abuja, recently won Nigeria’s firstever Spellingbee In Nigeria (SpIN) competition.

The grand finale, held at the US Consul General’s residence in Lagos, saw 64 exceptional finalists from Abuja, Lagos, Osun, and Taraba States compete in a thrilling display of linguistic mastery and academic excellence.

The event showcased the incredible talent and determination of Nigeria’s brightest young minds, as they battled through intense rounds of spelling challenges.

The atmosphere was electric, with attendees including members of the diplomatic corps, C-Suite executives, parents and educational leaders, all witnessing the birth of a new academic tradition in Nigeria.

The competition, which began in September with hundreds of participants across Nigeria, culminated in a fiercely contested finale.

After hours of grueling rounds, Amazing-Grace Ahuoyiza impressed the audience and judges by correctly spelling the winning word, “Melange” to claim the championship title.

As the winner, she will receive an allexpense-paid trip to represent Nigeria at the 100th edition of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the United States, a historic centennial celebration of academic excellence.

Delivering remarks at the inaugural spelling competition, Acting US Consul General JoEllen Gorg, highlighted the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the United States’ first national spelling bee.

He said: “On behalf of the United States Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria, it’s an honor to host the inaugural Spellingbee In Nigeria finals as we mark the 100th anniversary of the United States’ first national spelling bee.

Since 1925, the Scripps Spelling Bee has showcased American academic excellence, while promoting literacy and a love of the English language among youth.

We are very excited this year will also mark Nigeria’s first entrance into the competition, alongside students from all 50 United States and international students from Ghana, Jamaica, Japan, and beyond.”

Speaking at the event, Eugenia Tachie-Menson, Convener of Spellingbee In Nigeria, expressed her pride in the participants and the transformative impact of the competition.

“This is more than just a spelling competition, it’s a platform that builds confidence, public speaking skills and critical thinking in our young learners.

Today, we have not only unearthed champions but also inspired a generation of Nigerian students to aim for global excellence.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

