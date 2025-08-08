4 Police Officers Detained Over Alleged Extortion

The Kwara State Police Command has detained four police officers over alleged extortion of the sum of N200,000 from a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa. It was reliably learnt that they are being detained at the ‘A’ Police Division, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

They were arrested and detained as investigation ordered by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, into their alleged professional misconduct has commenced. It would be recalled that the State Police Command had this week, commenced investigation into the alleged extortion of the student of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Taiwo Kayode, by some off cers of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the command.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, in a chat with our correspondent, confirmed the arrest of the four officers, saying “the officers had been arrested, while investigation has commenced in full swing He condemned the conduct of the officers and assured that “they will not go unpunished.” The officers who are of the Anti-Cultism Unit in the state police command, allegedly arrested, detained and extorted N200,000 from Taiwo after refusing to unlock his phone.