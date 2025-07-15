4 Persons Confirmed Dead, 7 Injured In Kano Building Collapse

Four persons have been confirmed dead, while seven others were injured in a building collapse at Abedi Sabon Gari in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the incident via a statement issued by its coordinator in Kano State, Dr Nuraddeen Abdullahi, yesterday.

Abdullahi said the agency received a distress alert on Sunday, July 13, at about 6:49 p.m. that a three-story uncompleted building collapsed at Abedi Sabon Gari in Kano.

Abdullahi said the incident occurred at about 6:42 p.m. on Sunday following a prolonged and heavy downpour.

On receiving the information, we immediately mobilised a Search and Rescue (SAR) responses team to the scene in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders,” the NEMA official said.

Abdullahi noted that eyewitnesses confirmed that several occupants were in the building at the time of the collapse, with many trapped beneath the rubble.

The NEMA coordinator said as of 1:56 a.m. on Monday, two fatalities have been confirmed, while six injured persons were rescued.

According to him, two additional persons were confirmed dead and one injured at about 5:41 a.m. He disclosed that the victims were rushed to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital Kano for medical attention.

“Several individuals are suspected to be trapped, and efforts are being intensified to reach them safely,” Abdullahi added.