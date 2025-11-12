4 Nigerians Among 10 Jailed In UK For £240,000 Phone Store Robberies

The United Kingdom’s Metropolitan Police have arrested and jailed members of an organised crime group following an investigation into a series of robberies at mobile phone shops across London.

According to the police, the gang — which included four Nigerians — carried out multiple coordinated attacks on retail outlets, stealing high-value mobile phones and devices before they were eventually apprehended.

The police said the investigations spanned between September and November 2024, involving “painstaking” analysis of CCTV footage, forensic evidence, and mobile phone data.

According to a statement, the group targeted mostly EE (a British mobile network operator) stores, using threats of violence to force staff to open secure stock rooms before making off with high-value mobile phones and other devices. “In total, they stole items with a total value of £240,000,” the police said.

Officers said they were able to link suspects to the scenes of the crimes through DNA evidence, as well as call data and vehicle records.

They also observed the group as they prepared for further offences, and on November 19, 2024, officers moved in to arrest four of the men in the act at an EE shop in Kilburn.