4 Multi-storey Buildings Collapse, 14 Impacted In Another Fire Outbreak In Lagos Market In 24 Hours

Barely 24 hours af- ter fire razed the Cosmetics and Hair Care section of Balogun Market, another fire outbreak has impacted 14 buildings, as four of such buildings collapsed from intensity of the fire in the major market yesterday. The fire, which reportedly started at about 10am, also destroyed several goods whose worth has yet to be ascertained and spread from a two-storey building to additional two, forcing the four upstairs to collapse following the intensity of the fire.

The fire incident was alleged to have started from a printing house owned by a man simply identified as Uche, who was trying to refuel his running generator which went out of control and spread to other generators in the penthouse. The explosion from the generating sets spread across the road to adjoining and opposite buildings. The rumour could not however be confirmed. An eyewitness said the fire started early in the morning when they were about to open their shops for the day’s business.

A witnesses at the scene said the first two buildings gutted by fire belongs to a couple, but spread to other buildings on the lane and later collapsed over intensity of the fire. The couple were said not to be around when the incident happened, but they were called on phone about the incident. New Telegraph reports that properties worth billions of naira were destroyed by fire on Monday at the Cosmetics, hair Attachment section at Issah Williams Street, off Breadfruit Street, Balogun Market.