4 Killed In Kano Building Demolition Exercise

…over 40 houses demolished

There was pandemonium in Kano yesterday following a demolition exercise, carried out by yet to be identified entity at Rimin Zakara Village in Ungogo Local Government Area, as it turned tragic, leaving four people dead in the process.

Already hundreds of protesting youths carrying deadly weapons and setting bonfire at the area, Rimin Zakara, blocked the roads leading to the scene of the demolition.

An eye eyewitness account said that security agencies accompanied by highly armed thugs invaded the area in the night, attacking innocent passersby with machete, while the security were shooting recklessly, allegedly leading to the killing of four persons.

Ishaq Mohammad, a landowner in the community, alleged that government officials from the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning accompanied by security agencies arrived at the scene around 10 pm.

He said the team began demolishing properties, which was met with resistance from the community. He added that in the ensuing chaos, security operatives allegedly opened fire, killing two people instantly.

Two others were rushed to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Mohammad reported that over 40 houses were demolished during the operation.

The incident has raised concerns about the use of excessive force by security agencies and the need for more humane approach to demolition.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kano Command, Ibrahim Abdullahi, confirmed the incident.

He stated that security personnel, including the NSCDC were deployed to the area to protect government property and were met with hostility. “We went there to provide security and safeguard government properties.

However, the residents attacked our personnel, injured one of our officers, and damaged our vehicles,” Abdullahi said.

