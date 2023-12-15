4 Japanese Ministers Quit Over Corruption Scandal

Four cabinet ministers in Japan quit yesterday over a fundraising scandal involving the ruling party’s most powerful faction.

More than 500m yen (£2.8m; $3.4m) is alleged to have ended up in slush funds over a five-year period through 2022. Tokyo prosecutors have also launched a corruption probe, Nikkei reported.

It is the latest blow to Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s increasingly unpopular government, whose approval ratings have plunged, reports the BBC.

Public support for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has been in power almost continuously since 1955, fell below 30% for the first time since 2012, an NHK survey on Tuesday showed.

Voters have been angered by inflation, as well as Kishida’s handling of earlier scandals.