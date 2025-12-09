New Telegraph

4 Injured As Nigerian Army Foils Bandits’ Attack On Gatawa Village, Sokoto

The Nigerian Army has successfully averted a major bandits’ attack on Gatawa Village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Sabon Birni Local Government Area in Sokoto East Senatorial zone, situated along the borders with Zamfara, Katsina, and the Niger Republic, is one of the areas most severely affected by frequent insurgent attacks.

According to a competent source within the security operatives, military troops encountered a gang of bandits who attacked the village.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said the bandits initially opened fire, but the military rapid response team repelled them before they could enter the settlement.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on December 5, near the corridor along Dan-Kamarawa Village and Gatawa Village. Four vigilance members sustained injuries during the encounter and are receiving treatment. The source stated that the action demonstrates the effectiveness of the Nigerian Army operatives in averting major attacks.

