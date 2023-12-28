4 Injured as Fire Razes Filing Station In Badagry

Four persons, yesterday, sustained various injuries as fire gutted Fat Noble Filing Station, an independent marketing oil firm on the old road, opposite Torikoh, Badagry, Lagos State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that attendants were dispensing petrol inside jerry cans and sacks around 1.00am at the back of the station when the explosion occurred.

According to a source, those who sustained injuries were quickly rushed to the General Hospital, Badagry, before the arrival of fire service men. “They were selling fuel, which are to be smuggled out of the country immediately, when there was a sudden explosion.

“The fire destroyed some part of the station before the arrival of the men of the Lagos Fire Service. “Those who suffered fatal injury were taken to the hospital, while those with minor injuries were treated within,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Mr Isaac Dossa, the Station Head, Badagry Fire Service, Lagos, said they received an emergency call at 1:15.a.m about the incident and they proceeded to the scene immediately. “We got to the scene of the fire incident around 1:25.a.m and the fire was put off around 3:55am same day.