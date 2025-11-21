4 Injured, 8-Month-Old Baby Rescued In Lagos Multiple-Auto Crash

An eight-month-old baby was miraculously rescued unharmed yesterday, following a multiple-vehicle collision at Otedola, inward Tollgate, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The crash left four pedestrians with severe injuries.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), confirmed that the early-morning accident involved four vehicles: a Hydra truck with registration number APP 261 FA, an LT commercial bus marked EPE 574 YC, a Ford vehicle numbered GG 283 XQ, and an unregistered Mark flat-body truck.

Initial findings indicated that the four injured pedestrians, including a woman carrying the infant on her back, were attempting to cross the expressway when the speeding LT bus struck them.

The force of the impact reportedly triggered a chain of secondary collisions involving the other vehicles. LASTMA officers deployed to the scene were able to rescue the infant, who was found alive and uninjured despite the severity of the crash.

The injured adults were stabilised on site before being transported to the Lagos State Accident & Emergency Centre near the Tollgate for immediate treatment.