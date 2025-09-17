4% FOB Suspension Will Promote Sustainable Growth –Airlines

Airline operators, under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), have said President Bola Tinubu’s suspension of 4 per cent Free on Board (FOB) levy on Imports is a clear demonstration of his commitment to creating a business-friendly environment, protecting critical sectors of the economy, and promoting sustainable growth.

AON particularly lauded the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, for his exemplary leadership as a listening minister who has shown deep patriotism and responsiveness by heeding the concerns of stakeholders.

The carriers noted that his decision reflects a strong commitment to carrying out the mandate of the President with diligence, sensitivity, and fairness to all sectors of the economy.

The levy, the association said, if implemented, would have had severe consequences for airlines in Nigeria, leading to higher operating costs, further straining an industry already contending with multiple economic challenges.

“The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) wishes to commend, President Bola Tinubu, and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, for the timely suspension of the 4% Free on Board (FOB) levy earlier introduced on imports.

“This bold and thoughtful intervention will go a long way in safeguarding the aviation sector, protecting jobs, reducing inflationary pressures, and ensuring that Nigeria remains competitive in the global business environment,” it said.