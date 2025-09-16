4% FOB Suspension Will Promote Sustainable Growth, Airlines Laud Tinubu, Edun

Airline operators under the aegis of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have commended President Bola Tinubu for suspending the 4 per cent Free on Board (FOB) levy on imports, describing the move as a clear demonstration of his commitment to creating a business-friendly environment, safeguarding critical sectors, and promoting sustainable growth.

The operators also hailed the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, for what they described as exemplary leadership and responsiveness to industry concerns.

In a statement, AON said the suspension underscores the President’s sensitivity to the plight of stakeholders and reflects a balanced approach to national economic management.

According to the group, implementation of the levy would have had severe consequences for Nigerian airlines, increasing operating costs and compounding the challenges already facing the sector.

“This bold and thoughtful intervention will go a long way in safeguarding the aviation industry, protecting jobs, reducing inflationary pressures, and ensuring Nigeria remains competitive in the global business environment,” AON stated.

The association reaffirmed its readiness to work closely with the government in strengthening the aviation sector and supporting President Tinubu’s vision for economic growth and national development.