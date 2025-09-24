4% FoB Levy: Apprehension Lingers Amid Suspension

As the Federal Ministry of Finance suspends the four per cent Free-on-Board (FoB) levy, stakeholders have expressed concerns over possible reversal, as the implementation remains legal, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Manufacturers, importers, and clearing agents recently opposed the four per cent FoB levy on imports imposed by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), arguing that it would have increased the cost of bringing goods into Nigeria. The FoB charge is calculated based on the value of imported goods, including transportation costs up to the port of loading.

It is intended to enhance the agency’s operational efficiency. Currently, the collection and implementation of the levy is backed by the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 (NCSA 2023). Specifically, the National Assembly established the four per cent FoB provision through Section 18(1)(a) of the Act, which stipulates that “not less than fout per cent of the free-on-board value of imports would be collected in line with the international best practices” as a statutory funding mechanism for Customs operations.

Issue

However, following widespread concerns and complaints from stakeholders about the levy’s potential negative impact on the economy, the Federal Government, last week, suspended its implementation. For many stakeholders, the levy had become a flashpoint, raising concerns about cost implications, policy inconsistency, and its effect on trade competitiveness.

Moreover, stakeholders pointed out that the levy risked discouraging investment, inflating prices, and eroding Nigeria’s competitiveness in the regional and global trade arena. They added that it would impose an additional burden on importers and exporters, who are already grappling with the high cost of doing business at Nigerian ports.

Prior to this development, the levy was first suspended in February 2025, shortly after it was introduced. The public outcry that followed its introduction prompted Customs management to hastily halt its implementation.

Suspension

Despite the defence of the levy by Customs officials, the Federal Government last week issued a directive through the Ministry of Finance to suspend its implementation.

The directive, issued via a memo dated September 15 and addressed to the ComptrollerGeneral of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, was signed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Eeun, acting in his capacity as chairman of the NCS Board.

This marks the second time the enforcement of the levy would been suspended. The letter, signed by the Permanent Secretary (Special Duties), R.O. Omachi, noted that extensive consultations with industry stakeholders and trade experts revealed that the 4 per cent FoB levy poses significant challenges to Nigeria’s trade facilitation environment and economic stability.

Without legislative alignment, stakeholders fear a recurrence of abrupt policy reversals

Consultation

Following this directive, the Customs management said it had begun immediate consultations with the ministry to seek guidance on alternative measures during the suspension, to ensure continuity of service delivery to all stakeholders.

The service stated: “We look forward to constructive engagement that will ultimately serve the best interests of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, enhance revenue generation, and support the nation’s economic growth objectives through efficient customs administration. “The service assures all stakeholders, including the trading public, licensed customs agents, and international partners, that our operations will continue without any disruption.”

Opinion

In response to the suspension, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) commended the Federal Government, citing relief for the manufacturing sector and the broader economy. The Director General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, stated that the suspension had brought instant succour and encouragement to Nigeria’s manufacturing community and was welcome news for the broader business environment.

According to him, the levy would have significantly increased the cost of raw materials, machinery, and spare parts prices that would have been passed on to consumers, fueling inflation.

Specifically, he added that while it may have boosted government revenue, it would have done so at the expense of the manufacturing sector’s competitiveness. However, the Sea Empowerment and Research Center (SEREC) warned that the suspension was not the end of the matter as the group noted that the relief may be short-lived since the levy remains entrenched in the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

SEREC pointed out that unless the National Assembly amends the law, uncertainty would continue to hang over Nigeria’s trade environment. The Head of SEREC, Eugene Nweke, emphasised that while the Ministry of Finance has suspended the levy, the legal provision remains.

According to him, without legislative alignment, stakeholders fear a recurrence of abrupt policy reversals. He explained: “For importers, exporters, and freight agents, what is at stake is not just the percentage of revenue levies but the predictability of Nigeria’s trade policy.”

Last line

Unless Section 18(1) of the NCSA 2023 which established the levy as amended, there is a strong likelihood that Customs will reintroduce the FoB levy for implementation in the future.