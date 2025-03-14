4 Employees In Court Over Alleged Theft Of N16m Worth Of Diesel

Share

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday arraigned four men before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing employer’s N16 million worth of diesel.

The defendants are, Ibrahim Abubakar, 38, Solomon Udoh, 55, store keeper, Qudus Azeez , 55 and Muyiwa Olaniyi, 55, security. They are being tried for alleged conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Adegoke Ademigbuji, told the court that the offences were committed between January 2024 and January 2025 at Dangote Company, 15B Ikosi Road, Oregun, Ikeja.

Ademigbuji alleged that the complainant discovered the theft, prompting an investigation into the department. He further explained that it was revealed that N16,816,300 worth of diesel had been stolen, which belonged to Dangote Company.

The offences, according to the prosecutor contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. O Kushanu, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each , with two sureties in like sum. Kushanu adjourned the case until March 27 for mention.

