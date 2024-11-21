4 Docked For Alleged Defamation Of Soun Of Ogbomoso

Share

Four persons were yesterday arraigned before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, for allegedly defaming the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, Orumogege III.

The defendants are Owolabi Kazeem, 47, Adebisi Muritala, 48, Mustapha AbdulRahman, 33, and Abdulsalam Abdullahi, 33.

According to the police prosecutor, Cpl Akeem Akinloye, the defendants are facing a three-count bordering on conspiracy, publishing defamatory matter through social media and disturbing public peace.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired to publish defamatory content on social media on Oct. 25, at about 3.00 p.m., at Ogbomoso.

He said the defendants allegedly published that the traditional ruler was causing trouble and inciting religious hostility in Ogbomoso, which they knew to be false.

