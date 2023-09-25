4 Die In Farmers/Herders Clash In Nasarawa Communities

No fewer than four persons were feared killed in different communities in three local government Areas of Obi, Keana, and Doma in Nasarawa State.

The latest was the one at Kertyo in the Obi Local Government Area where a herder and a farmer lost their lives during a fight over alleged trespass on a farm resulting in the death of the two.

It was gathered that a heated argument ensued between a herder and a farmer over the alleged distribution of crops by cows when the herder allegedly pulled out his matche and inflicted cuts on the farmer leading to two fights resulting in the deaths of both the herder and the farmer.

It was further gathered that two other farmers were killed by AK 47-wielding herders separately in Tiv communities in three local government Areas of the state to avenge the death of one of their own at the Kertyo incident.

President of Tiv Youth Organisation (TYO) in Nasarawa state, Barr. Barnab Zayol disclosed that three farmers were killed by herders in the three local governments of Obi, Keana, and Doma following the Kertyo incident.

He said that the incident in Kertyo, a Tiv settlement near Adudu town in Obi local government Area of the state occurred when two herders forcefully entered the farm of one John William where he accusted the herder to control the cows out of the farm but to no avail. when the victim caught a lamb as a witness to present to security operatives.than argument.ensued between the two inflicting injuries on both sides which resulted in their death.

The Tiv leader disclosed that a 25-year-old younger brother to Gideon in Doka ward in the Doma local government Area of the state was killed in his house at the Kwamena community by suspected Fulani herdsmen for no reason.

Zayol explained the scenario in Keana, local government where an argument occurred between one Eric Iorshase and Saleh Adamu, the Fulani herder on the farm when the duo insisted on grazing on the farm where crops were yet to be harvested.

He said in the cause of trying to let the cows out of the farm, the herder who considered his animals to be the farmer’s crops stabbed him severally and killed him.

The TYO, president who expressed sadness over the killings of Tiv farmers in the state condemned the incessant attack in his kismen as unlawful, calling on the state governor Abdullahi Sule, to deploy more security personnel to the affected areas especially Kertyo in Obi local government Area to prevent further killings and stop herders from grazing farms belonging to his kinsmen in the area.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nasarawa State Police Command, Ranham Nansel, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said he was not aware of the incidents.