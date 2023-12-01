4 Die From Allege Use Of Herbal Hiv Treatment In Gombe

The Network of People Living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), in Gombe State, yesterday announced that four of its members have died for allegedly using herbal HIV treatment. The Programme Officer of the association, Mr Muhammad Ibrahim stated this in Gombe at an event to commemorate the 2023 World AIDS Day.

Ibrahim said the spate of the use of herbal therapy for HIV treatment in the state had been a source of concern due to increased patronage of such unorthodox medications by its members. He stressed the need for the government and stakeholders to regulate and check circulation of alternative HIV treatment in the state.

According to Ibrahim, a lot of HIV positive patients that are desperately searching for cure are opting for herbal remedy, adding that many have died as a result of wrong medication. “A lot of our members are subscribing and using herbal medicine based on the information being spread by the hawkers of the traditional medicine who are everywhere in Gombe.

“These people are openly advertising and claiming that they have discovered the treatment of HIV as a result a lot of our people are buying the medicine.” Also commenting, Dr Habu Dahiru, the state’s Commissioner for Health, said there was no scientific proof that herbs could cure the disease.