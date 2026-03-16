4 Die, 4 Injured In Truck, Minibus Crash On Lekki–Epe Expressway

The Lagos State Traffic Man- agement Authority (LASTMA) has said that four passengers died in a crash involving a truck and a Suzuki commercial minibus in Ajah, Lagos.

LASTMA General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday in Lagos. Bakare-Oki said four other passengers sustained severe fractures in the accident opposite Beechwood, Shapati, inward Ajah, along the Lekki–Epe Expressway.

He said the fatal collision involved a HOWO truck with registration number KNN 313 YL and a fully loaded Suzuki commercial minibus, popularly called “Korope”.

According to him, preliminary findings showed the articulated truck driver lost control while moving, veered across the carriageway and rammed into the oncoming commercial minibus. “The catastrophic impact caused the immediate death of four male passengers.

“Four other occupants, two males and two females, sustained severe fractures after becoming trapped in the mangled wreckage of the vehicle,” he said. He said LASTMA personnel quickly mobilised to the scene and carefully rescued the trapped victims with assistance from emergency responders and passers-by.

The injured victims were immediately taken to Hamon Royal Hos- pital for urgent medical treatment. “The remains of the four passengers who died were evacuated and deposited at Shency Hospital morgue by an FRSC emergency ambulance,” he said.

Bakare-Oki said police officers provided security at the scene and assured that a thorough investigation would determine the cause of the accident.

“The truck driver and his motor boy absconded shortly after seeing the magnitude of the incident,” he said. He urged motorists, particu- larly articulated vehicle drivers, to exercise caution, obey traffic regulations and adopt responsible driving habits to prevent avoidable road tragedies.