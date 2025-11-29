4 Defence Directors Freed As Labour Raises The Alarm Over Missing 2

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), has hailed security agencies for securing the release of four Directors of the Federal Ministry of Defence who were kidnapped earlier this month, while urging authorities to intensify efforts to free the remaining two still in captivity.

In a statement issued Friday in Abuja and jointly signed by the National President, Comrade Shehu Mohammed, and the Secretary General, Comrade Joshua Apebo, the union expressed relief over the breakthrough and stressed the urgency of completing the rescue mission.

According to the labour leaders, the six Directors who are members of the Association deployed to the Command Day Secondary School (CDSS), Ojo, Lagos, were abducted on November 10, along the Kabba Lokoja highway while travelling to Abuja to sit for promotion examinations.

They confirmed that while four have now been rescued, two remain unaccounted for. The statement partly reads: “We are elated by the release of four of our Directors, and we commend the security operatives who swung into action to secure their freedom; however, we enjoin the Defence Ministry to intensify efforts and ensure that the remaining two Directors are released.”

According to the Union, the four rescued officials, Mrs Helen Ezeakor, Mrs Ladoye C. A., Mrs Ngozi Ibeziakor, and Mrs. Essien Catherine, were currently undergoing medical evaluation.

But the Union raised concerns over the continued stay of Mrs Emeribe C. A. and Mrs Onwuzurike J. A. who it said, were still missing.

Reiterating its long-standing concerns about the risks civil servants face while travelling for official assessments, ASCSN again urged the Federal Government to decentralise examinations and verification exercises.

“We call on the Federal Government to decentralise examination and verification exercises for public ser- vice employees and ensure that these events take place in the states to reduce the security challenges workers face while travelling to Abuja and other far distances for these purposes,” the union said.