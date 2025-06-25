4 Dead, Many Injured As Trailers Crash Into Micra Commercial Vehicles, Camry, In Ibadan

Share

It was tragic occurrences yesterday morning in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, as multiple automobile crash involving four trailers, four Micra vehicles, and one Toyota Camry along the Soka area of the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway, left four persons dead.

According to an eyewitness, the accident happened when a trailer that was reversing out of an abandoned filling station collided with another one that was coming behind it, while two other trailers coming behind, rammed into them, and the process crushing smaller vehicles, including a Camry car.

While several passengers sustained serious inju – ries, a particular Micra taxi was completely crushed, leading to the death of the driver and three passengers.

A couple, who boarded the Micra from Sanyo, just one bus stop away from the scene, were also involved in the crash. The wife died on the spot, while the husband, who was seated in the front, survived with minor injuries.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), has since evacuated the bodies of the deceased, while the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

