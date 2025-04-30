4 Dead After Car Crashes Through After-School Camp

Share

Four people, including children, were killed and several others injured when a vehicle drove through a building used by an after-school camp in Illinois.

The victims at the YNOT After School Camp are believed to range in age from four to 18, police said.

The vehicle struck multiple people outside a building in Chatham on Monday afternoon, then continued through the building, hitting several people inside before exiting out the opposite side.

It is unclear if it was deliberate, reports the BBC. Six people were injured and taken to hospital by ambulance and helicopter.

Illinois State Police said the driver was unhurt and was taken to hospital for evaluation. Police have not released the age of the driver and investigation for a motive is ongoing.

