4 Children Sold In Bauchi Recovered In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Commissioner, Nnaghe Obono Itam has announced that four children who were sold in Bauchi State have been recovered in Anambra State.

The commissioner stated that the command rescued the four children allegedly stolen from their parents in Bauchi State and sold into the state.

He called on those looking to adopt children to follow the proper process by going to orphanages rather than buying stolen children.

CP Obono Itam, who spoke to reporters in Awka, the state capital, also stated that security operatives in the state will do everything within their power to reduce the crime rate by 30 percent in 2025.

He called on stakeholders in the state, including traditional rulers and president generals of various communities and residents to partner with the police for effective policing.

