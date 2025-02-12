4 Chadians Arrested In FCT Over Illegal Mining

Share

Four Chadians have been reportedly arrested in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in connection with illegal mining. The suspects are said to be undergoing interrogations in custody.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike yesterday directed law enforcement agencies to set up a special committee to monitor the influx of Almajiris and people who could pose security threats to Abuja.

The Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu said this after the FCT Security Committee meeting presided over by Wike.

The special committee will comprise the police, Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Disu said the committee would meet with operators of Almajiri schools in the territory to ascertain their identities as well as check the influx of the children.

The CP urged residents to be conscious of their environment and report suspicious individuals to law enforcement agencies.

According to him, the Quality Assurance Unit of FCTA’s Education Secretariat will work with the committee to be sure of the quality of education the Islamic clerics are giving to the Almajiris.

Share

Please follow and like us: