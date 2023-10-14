4 Boko Haram Killed As MNJTF Foils Attack In Banki

At least four Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised by a multinational joint task force troops in a recent operation near Banki town, specifically in Mora, Cameroon.

The development was made public on Saturday morning, October 14 by a security expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama.

According to him, the terrorists were eliminated during an unsuccessful attempt to attack the troops’ unit on Friday, October 14, 2023, around 2 a.m.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) is a collaborative multinational force composed primarily of military units from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria.

The force is headquartered in N’Djamena and is mandated to bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency in the African region.