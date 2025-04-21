4 Bauchi Water Workers Die In Gubi Dam Cleaning Incident

Share

Four workers, including a father and son, lost their lives during a routine cleaning exercise at the Bauchi State Urban Water Supply and Sewage facility at Gubi Dam on Sunday.

The incident occurred when one workers attempted to catch a fish in a reservoir, drowned, and three others died trying to rescue him.

They’re Ibrahim Musa, Shu’aibu Hamza, Jamilu Yunusa and Abdulmalik Ibrahim Hamza. Two of the victims were full-time staff members, while the other two were casual workers.

One of the workers was reportedly planning his marriage before the incident. The Commissioner for Water Resources, Nuhu Zaki, and the General Manager of the Bauchi State Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Corporation, Aminu Gital, were unreachable for comments, but the Commissioner attended the burial rites.

The Bauchi State Police Command’s spokes – person, CSP Ahmed Wakil, promised to provide further details on the incident.

