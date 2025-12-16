4 Bandits Neutralised As Kogi Confirms Attack On Ayetoro Kiri

The Kogi State Government has confirmed an attack by suspected bandits on Ayetoro Kiri Community in Kabba/ Bunu Local Government Area of the state, disclosing that four of the assailants were neutralised by local hunters during a fierce gun battle.

Speaking on News Central Television yesterday, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon Kingsley Femi Fanwo, said the attack occurred in Ayetoro Kiri, a rural farming community.

Fanwo explained that the sustained onslaught by bandits in neighbouring Niger and Kwara States has pushed criminal elements towards Kogi State, noting that the state government had already marshaled coordinated security architecture to counter such threats, although the affected area still requires additional reinforcement.

According to him, local hunters in the community courageously resisted the attack, engaging the bandits in a fierce exchange of gunfire that led to the neutralisation of four bandits, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He disclosed that 13 persons were kidnapped during the incident but assured that hunters and other security operatives are currently on the trail of the fleeing bandits within the forest, with ongoing efforts aimed at rescuing the abducted victims.

“We are quite hopeful that the kidnapped persons will be rescued,” Fanwo said. The Commissioner confirmed that troops of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and personnel of the Kogi State Police Command have since been deployed to the community, adding that the state would mount a strong joint security force in the area to safeguard lives and property.

He further revealed that the Department of State Services (DSS) is actively supporting the operation through intelligence gathering and processing. Fanwo also appealed for air support from the Nigerian Air Force to complement ongoing ground operations and strengthen the security response.

“The Governor of the state, His Excellency Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo is engaging the service chiefs with the aim of ensuring an air raid of the forest by the Air Force to support the ground duel of the Army, Police and local hunters,” he said.

Commending the bravery and patriotism of the local hunters for rising to the occasion, the Com- missioner reassured residents that the government remains firmly in control of the situation.