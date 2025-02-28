4 Arraigned In Lagos For Alleged Murder, Arson, Forgery

Share

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday arraigned four men, who allegedly conspired to kill a man and set ablaze property of another.

The defendants are Mustapha Musa, 46; Dahomey Giwa, 33; Hammed Yusuf, 40; and Abdullahi Usman, 28. The defendants, whose addresses were provided as Alakija Under Bridge, Festac Town, are charged on four counts of conspiracy, arson, forgery and murder.

They, however, pleaded not guilty before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court. The Magistrate, Mr L. A. Owolabi, granted each of them bail in the sum of two million naira with two sureties.

Owolabi ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed, adding that one of them must be a civil servant. He also directed that the two sureties must provide evidence of tax payment. He adjourned the case until March 17 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikayere, told the court that the defendants committed the offences at Alakija Under Bridge, Festac Town.

She said that, on Jan. 15, 2024, at Alakija Under Bridge, the defendants conspired to commit forgery by making counterfeit Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Motorcycle Revenue stickers, purported to be genuine.

They unlawfully and intentionally killed one Suleiman Lawal by ‘macheting’ and stabbing him on the head, which lead to his death.

“On Sept. 26, 2024, at the same Alakija Under Bridge in Festac, they willfully and unlawfully set ablaze grinding machines and other property belonging to one Dahomey Musa,” she submitted.

