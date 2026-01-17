$4.5bn Fraud: Witness Narrates How Efcc Pressured Him To Implicate Emefiele

Henry Omoile, a co-accused in the $4.5 billion alleged fraud case involving a former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, yesterday narrated before Justice Rahman Oshodi of a Special Offences Court in Ikeja, how some officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) attempted to force him to implicate Emefiele.

Omoile made the narration while testifying in a trial within trial to determine the veracity of a controversial statement the EFCC claimed was voluntarily written by him.

In his testimony, Omoile said that the EFCC officials subjected him to almost un-ending interrogating exercises, pushing him from one official to another, and accusing him of not cooperating with them.

He added that he was questioned about Emefiele’s dispatch rider, Mr Monday, urging him to write a statement that would be in tandem with Monday’s prepared statement.

He said: “They came up with many selected questions and wanted me to answer in the way that suits the anti-graft agency.