4.23% GDP Growth: Economy Showing Signs Of Recovery, Say Teriba, Rewane

Indications are that Nigeria’s accelerated Gross Domestic Growth (GDP) growth rate in the second quarter of 2025 was boosted by adequate capturing of the country’s current economic realities and it shows that the economy has moved away from the risky phase and has started showing signs of recovery.

This is as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Dr Bismark Rewane, said that the GDP figures released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reflected a positive impact of the GDP rebasing, introduced earlier this year to better capture the structure of the economy.

According to him, the updated methodology contributed to the higher growth rate, even as it helped to reflect current economic realities of the country.

The CEO of Economic Associates, Dr Ayo Teriba, pointed to broader indicators supporting the trend, including a 27-month low in inflation, greater exchange rate stability, and an uptick in foreign reserves.

“The economy has moved out of the risky phase, dominated by instability and stagnation, to the recovery phase, now characterised by decelerating inflation and accelerating growth rates. If that’s not worth rejoicing, what is?”

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday in Ibadan, Oyo State, said the economy has turned the corner for good, following the success of the economic reforms introduced by his administration over two years ago.

He assured Nigerians that they would soon begin to enjoy the fruits of the reforms and thanked them for their patience and support.

Tinubu, who scrapped several subsidies to stabilise public finances, has now set a more ambitious annual growth target of 7 per cent, up from the 6 per cent target he announced when taking office in 2023.

According to the IMF, Nigeria’s economy is projected to grow 3.4 per cent in 2025. NBS reports GDP growth of 4.23 per cent in the first half of the year, sustained by modest improvements in oil production and steady expansion in the ICT and manufacturing sectors.

However, inflation continues to challenge consumer purchasing power, though it has shown significant signs of easing. As of June 2025, inflation stood at 22.97 per cent, declining from 34.3 per cent in March, indicating the second consecutive month of relief.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) tightened its monetary policy to help contain runaway inflation, though food prices remain elevated.

The Naira has stabilised somewhat following 2024’s exchange rate unification, with foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows gradually returning amid clearer currency policy signals.

Monday’s NBS report, which is the second to reflect a rebasing of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) aimed at capturing structural changes in the economy, reads: “Following the rebasing of the Gross Domestic Product using 2019 as the base year, previous quarterly GDP estimates were benchmarked to the rebased annual estimates to align the old series with the new rebased estimates.

“This procedure provided a new quarterly GDP series, which is compared to the 2025 second quarter estimates. Gross Domestic Product grew by 4.23 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the second quarter of 2025.”

The report stated that the value of the economy stood at N100.73 trillion in nominal terms, up from N84.48 trillion in the second quarter of 2024, representing a 19.23 per cent increase.

Much of the growth came from the oil sector, which rebounded on the back of higher crude output.

Average daily production climbed to 1.68 million barrels per day, compared with 1.41 million barrels per day in the same quarter of 2024 and 1.62 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2025. This lifted the oil sector’s real growth to 20.46 per cent, a sharp turnaround from the 1.87 per cent recorded in the preceding quarter.

Its contribution to the overall economy rose to 4.05 per cent, up from 3.51 per cent a year earlier. Mining and quarrying, which includes crude petroleum, coal, and other minerals, also posted strong numbers, expanding by 20.86 per cent in real terms, with quarrying up by 50.41 per cent and coal mining higher by 32.59 per cent.

Still, the non-oil economy maintained its dominance, accounting for 95.95 per cent of total output.

It grew by 3.64 per cent in real terms, compared with 3.26 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2024 and 3.19 per cent in the first quarter of 2025.

The expansion was driven by agriculture, telecommunications, real estate, finance, trade, construction, and energy-related services. Agriculture grew by 2.82 per cent, a recovery from the marginal 0.07 per cent reported in the first quarter, though its share of the economy slipped to 26.17 per cent from 26.53 per cent a year earlier.