Eighteen teams will compete in the final of the 2025 Olumide Oyedeji Intercollegiate 3×3 Basketball Championship, scheduled for June 19–21 at the National Stadium, Lagos.

After weeks of zonal qualifiers involving over 100 institutions across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, the final 18 teams will battle for the title of “King of 3×3” in Lagos.

From the North West, Ahmadu Bello University and Bayero University, Kano qualified. The North Central will be represented by Federal University of Technology, Minna; Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai; and College of Education, Minna. Representing the North East are College for Legal Studies, Yola; Federal College of Education, Yola; and American University of Nigeria, Yola.

The South West will be represented by Obafemi Awolowo University, Lead City University, and Ladoke Akintola University of Technology. From the South East, Caritas University, Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, and University of Nigeria, Nsukka qualified. They will be joined by South South representatives: University of Benin, Ambrose Alli University, and Dennis Osadebay University.

Founder of the tournament and Nigeria Basketball Federation board member, Olumide Oyedeji, said the initiative aims to grow the culture of 3×3 Basketball in Nigeria.

“3×3 is gaining global traction, and Nigeria cannot be left behind,” Oyedeji said.

“As a basketball-playing nation, we must leverage the growth of 3×3 to engage more young talents and provide a pathway to international exposure.”

