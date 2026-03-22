With just five days to the commencement of the 3rd National Para Games Abuja 2026, excitement continues to build as Amputee Football prepares to take centre stage as one of the most inspiring team sports of the Games.

Amputee Football, played by athletes with lower limb amputations, is a fast-paced and highly competitive sport that features seven players per team competing on a reduced pitch.

The game showcases incredible balance, agility, coordination, and tactical discipline, with players skillfully manoeuvring using crutches while maintaining high levels of performance.

At the Abuja 2026 Games, Amputee Football will feature two medal events, drawing participation from teams representing the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The matches will be held at the FIFA Goal Project Pitch, where fans can expect thrilling encounters filled with passion, resilience, and competitive spirit.

Speaking ahead of the Games, the Assistant Director of the Para Sports Department, Mr Oladipupo Idowu, emphasised the significance of the event and the growing impact of amputee football in Nigeria.

“Amputee Football is a powerful platform that showcases the strength, resilience, and determination of our athletes. As we count down to the Games, we are confident that this event will inspire Nigerians and further promote inclusivity in sports,” he said.