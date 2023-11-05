3rd BOWFT: Edo Sports Commission Boss Hails First Lady, Edo Queens, Others

…Task Team To Focus On NWFL Title

Chairman of Edo state Sports Commission Yusuf Alli has congratulated the initiator of Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) Her Excellency Betsy Obaseki, Edo Queens Football Club, and all the teams that participated in this year’s edition. He specifically commended Edo Queens FC for the successes recorded in the just concluded 2023 edition of BOWFT which ended on Wednesday in the ancient City of Benin.

The Commission boss who was elated in the overall success recorded at the annual Nigeria Women football Pre-season tournament, thank Her Excellency Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, for the laudable achievements recorded by the participating clubs, Main Organizing Committee and sub- committees, adding the Edo State Sports Commission is happy that the competition ended on an impressive note. He also noted that the performance of Edo Queens players and coaches is a clear indication that the girls are battle ready l for the new football season.

” I congratulate our mother, Mrs Betsy Obaseki on the htch- free 2023 Betsy Obaseki Football tournament. I am particularly happy that sports is alive again in our state to the extent that the wife of our Governor is supporting her husband in the renaissance process. She is contributing immensely to football development in the country. The tournament is not only adding glamour to women football in the country but it is also an advocacy platform for girl-Child protection. I am happy it is happening in Edo state and Her Excellency is the initiator, which means it is sustainable.”

“Let me also congratulate our girls, Edo Queens FC for the sterling performance that earned them that hard-fought victory over highly experienced Bayelsa Queens. At least, we have good story to tell this year. Last year, we came close but surrendered the Gold cup to FC Robo of Lagos. I urge them to replicate the feat when the Nigeria Women Football League NWFL premiership resumes. They have really made us proud.”