3rd ANSSI: Onyedum, Chuma-Udeh, Hail Success, Set for Youth Games

Days after the completion of the 3rd edition of the Anambra Sports Solution Initiative (ANSSI) for primary and secondary schools that was concluded at the Awka Township Stadium, the chairman of the Anambra State Sports Development Commission, Patrick Estate Onyedum, and the state’s Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, have both hailed the success of the games.

While appreciating the governor, Charles Soludo, for coming up with the initiative, the chairman Anambra State Athletics Association said they already picked athletes that are going to represent the state after this year at the National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

In her own words, the Commissioner for Education, a product of Anambra State’s School Sports in the 80s and early 90s said she has been in sport since her primary school days.

“I did the 100m, 400m, javelin, high jump and also swimming,” she said.

“There are three domains of learning, and sport is an important part of it . So any school that does not make provisions for sport, is not a good school.”

Speaking further, she said any school seeking registration from the ministry must have sporting facilities before they can approve their application.

She further said all the athletes already discovered are going to be monitored while also promising a better championship in 2026.