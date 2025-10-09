3rd Anniversary: Ekiti Govt Unfolds Activities

The Ekiti State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the full implementation of Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s six-pillar development agenda, highlighting the administration’s achievements in aviation, agriculture, healthcare, and infrastructure over the past three years.

Speaking at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday to mark the third anniversary of the administration, the Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, said the government’s massive investment in key sectors has placed Ekiti firmly on the path of economic growth and modernization.

Adebayo commended citizens for their unwavering support for government policies, describing their cooperation as “a driving force” behind the administration’s ability to deliver on its promises.

He noted that the Oyebanji-led government has made remarkable progress in road infrastructure, agriculture, youth empowerment, and rural development, making Ekiti an emerging destination for investors and tourists.

According to him, several landmark projects will be commissioned as part of the anniversary celebrations. These include the Ikere–Igbara-Odo Road, Ogotun–Ikogosi Road, Isinbode–Ara–Ikole Road, Ado-Ekiti Ring Road Phase 1, Omu–Ijelu–Itapa Road, Spotless Hotel Road (GRA Area), and the GRA Third Extension Road, among others.

He further disclosed that five general hospitals recently rehabilitated and equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities will be inaugurated to enhance healthcare delivery across the state.

On agriculture, Adebayo revealed that over 5,000 youths have been empowered through cluster farming initiatives tailored to leverage Ekiti’s comparative advantage in food production. He attributed the state’s low food inflation rate, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), to increased agricultural output under the Oyebanji administration.

“Road infrastructures are being strategically provided to open up the state to new economic opportunities. We are doing free land clearing and encouraging our youths into commercial agriculture. These cluster farm sites now have dormitory facilities, reminiscent of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s farm settlements, to promote food security,” Adebayo said.

He added that the state’s aviation milestone, the approval by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for full commercial operations at the Ekiti State International Cargo Airport would serve as a catalyst for business expansion and investment inflow.

According to him, the airport is poised to transform the state’s economic landscape by providing a gateway for exports, logistics, and tourism.

Adebayo assured that the Oyebanji administration would continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people, guided by the vision of shared prosperity.

Other members of the Anniversary Planning Committee present at the briefing included the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro; Head of Service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi; State APC Chairman, Barr. Sola Elesin; Special Adviser on Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun; Special Adviser, Office of OTSD, Dr. John Ekundayo; ALGON Chairman, Olusegun Ojo; and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Olayinka Oyebode.