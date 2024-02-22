3MTT: 270,000 Fellows to Commence Training in March

About 270,000 Nigerian youths selected for the 2nd cohort of its 3 Mil- lion Technical Talent (3MTT) programme will commence their training in March. This was revealed by the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, saying they would be announced on February 29.

According to the Minister, the government is encouraged to forge ahead with the programme as it continues to receive huge support from partners and stakeholders towards achieving its target of training 3 million Nigerians in technical skills. Providing the update in a post on his X handle, the Communications Minister said: “As we wrap up the first phase of the @3MTTNigeria program, I am pleased to provide an up- date on our progress so far. “First, we can confirm that fellows selected for the 2nd phase of the 3MTT program will be announced on Thurs- day, February 29, 2024 with a projected training start date in March.

“Another key update is that as our first cohort graduates from the programme, we will be finalising job placements for them. We currently have over 1,400 organisations that have indicated interest in taking on fellows from our first cohort and will be announcing the first set of these job placements in the next few weeks. “This is a critical part of the objective of the #3MTT Pro- gram that ensures we not only deliver technically trained talent but also connect them to decent jobs.”

According to Tijani, the 3MTT programme is a critical part of the Renewed Hope agenda and is aimed at building Nigeria’s technical talent backbone to power its digital economy and position Nigeria as a net talent exporter. He said the first phase of the programme, executed in collaboration with NITDA, would involve multiple stakeholders including fellows, training providers, partners, and placement organisations. In the first phase, he said the government would select individuals with an interest in specific skills and fund the cost of their training with training providers accepted into the programme.

Highlighting how the first phase of the programme was designed to run ahead of the kickoff, the Minister stated: “In line with the Ministry’s one per cent to 10 per cent to 100 per cent implementation approach, this first phase will aim to train and place 30,000 technical talents, representing one per cent of our overall target. It will be executed based on the framework co-created with key stakeholders across government agencies, training providers, educational institutions, development agencies, and the private sector.”

Some of the skills Nigerians were trained on in the first phase were skills that utilise technology to enhance various roles without directly involving tech creation. These include Digital Marketing, Project Management Software, Cloud Platforms Navigation, Data Analysis and Visualisation, Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), CRM Management, Accounting Software, Graphics Design, and UX/UI