3m Nigerians Displaced By Floods – FG

The Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Tanko Sununu, on Monday, disclosed that more than 3 million Nigerians have so far been internally displaced as a result of flooding and other natural disasters.

He disclosed this at the inauguration of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Flood Management and Response, warning that millions of citizens risk sliding deeper into hunger and malnutrition as global aid funding reduces.

Sununu said according to the United Nations estimates, while more than 3 million people remain internally displaced as a result of flooding, insecurity, and other natural disasters, over 24.8 million have suffered some form of hunger.

“Just a few days ago, the World Food Programme suspended some of its activities, which had supported more than 1.2 million Nigerians with emergency transfers in the North-East. This leaves over 300,000 children at risk of malnutrition, while more than 200,000 are already receiving treatment.”

The minister noted that poverty remains unevenly spread across the country, with the North accounting for about 65 per cent of Nigeria’s poor population.

“Out of this 65 per cent, more than 70 per cent are smallholder farmers. Sadly, most of them have lost their farmlands and livelihoods to floods and droughts,” he said.

The minister disclosed that under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), smallholder farmers have received interest-free loans of ₦300,000 each to help them recover from losses.

He also revealed that more than 5.9 million households—approximately 25 million Nigerians—have benefited from ₦419 billion in conditional cash transfers.

Inaugurating the committee, the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, charged members to provide both immediate and long-term solutions to Nigeria’s recurring flood crisis.

He said flooding has, in recent years, inflicted devastating losses on Nigerian communities, destroying livelihoods, displacing families, and undermining development efforts.

Represented by House leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, the speaker stressed that the 10th House of Representatives remains committed to addressing matters that directly affect Nigerians, including natural disasters.

He said the duty of lawmakers extends beyond lawmaking to anticipating challenges, strengthening institutions, and ensuring government responses meet the needs of citizens.

He tasked the committee to identify gaps in Nigeria’s preparedness and recommend a clear roadmap for national resilience against flooding.

“The House expects this committee to identify both the immediate and long-term measures required to prevent loss of lives and property, while recommending strategies that will move the nation from reactive to preventive measures,” Abbas said.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the committee, Hon. Maidala Balami, said flooding had become more than a seasonal occurrence, describing it as a “National emergency that demands urgent, coordinated, and strategic action.

“Each year, lives are lost, properties destroyed, livelihoods disrupted, and the socio-economic fabric of entire communities severely affected,” he noted.

“The time for piecemeal approaches is over. What we need is a comprehensive national framework—one that encompasses prevention, early warning systems, emergency response, community resilience, infrastructure development, and climate adaptation strategies.”

The committee chairman urged all stakeholders—including civil society, the private sector, and international partners—to join efforts in developing a sustainable national response to flooding and humanitarian emergencies.

“This inauguration is not just ceremonial—it is a clarion call to duty. We shall listen to affected communities, interface with experts, and ensure that our report provides a blueprint for lasting solutions,” he said.

The lawmaker pledged that the committee would investigate root causes, assess agency preparedness, engage stakeholders, and propose lasting measures to mitigate the impact of flooding across Nigeria.