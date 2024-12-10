3DBodyTech 2024: Nigerian Tech Unveils Groundbreaking Fashion Innovation In Switzerland

Share

Design Shark International, a leading innovator at the intersection of fashion and technology, has unveiled its latest breakthrough product, Mezer, at 3DBodyTech Conference & Expo 2024, the premier technology conference in Switzerland.

Mezer™ represents a revolutionary solution that leverages computer vision and machine learning technology in an AI-enhanced mobile application that offers a convenient solution for obtaining accurate body measurements effortlessly without the need for a tailor.

This innovative startup utilizes cutting-edge technology to revolutionize how consumers interact with fashion and elevate Africa’s role in the global tech and fashion industries. Attendees at the 3DBodyTech were among the first to witness the live demonstration, showcasing the product.

“We’re thrilled to launch Mezer™ at such an impactful global event,” said the CEO of Design Shark International, Sally Julcit Bawa.

“The level of precision and accessibility this product brings can totally transform how African designers operate. Local brands will no longer have to rely on vague sizing charts or the guesswork of traditional measurement methods.

They will now confidently design garments that fit their customers perfectly, reducing returns, waste, and dissatisfaction. Furthermore, the application can be used as a business management solution for record keeping and client management.”

Mr Nichola D’appuzo congratulated Ms Bawa on her excellent speech while also acknowledging Mr Wole Akande on his contribution to the conference.

The launch of Mezer™️ at 3DBodyTech Conference 2024 has positioned Design Shark International as a global leader in fashion technology, drawing the attention of industry leaders, investors, and media for its approach to sustainability, design, and innovation.

With the use of computer vision technologies, Mezer™️ takes automatic body measurements with your mobile phone and provides personalized size recommendations, to revolutionize the clothing measurement experience.

“And with our machine learning and deep learning models, we aim to create a standardized African clothing size chart to promote inclusivity within the global garment industry.

“With these capabilities, African fashion is no longer confined to physical boutiques or local markets—it is becoming a global player in the digital economy.”

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, Design Shark International is a fashion technology company revolutionizing the garment manufacturing industry in Nigeria and Africa by setting standards for quality and innovation through the development of tools, equipment, skills and technology required for high-quality garment manufacturing at scale.

Share

Please follow and like us: