$3BN Loan: Privatise NNPCL; Sell Refineries To Boost Reserves, Experts Tell FG

…Say loan quick fix, not sustainable

Tackling rising fuel price, falling naira

The recent announcement by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) that it had secured a $3 billion loan from Afreximbank was received with mixed reactions. Ordinarily, the news ought to have been received with wild jubilation because of the obvious impact a fresh injection of $3 billion in the country’s foreign exchange (FX) market would have on the economy. For inexplicable reasons, this failed to happen.

The $3 billion loan, according to NNPCL, is expected to support immediate disbursement that will enable the NNPC Ltd to support the federal government in its ongoing fiscal and monetary policy reforms aimed at stabilising the exchange rate market. The deal comes about 17 months after the NNPCL secured a $5 billion funding commitment from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to finance major investments in Nigeria’s upstream sector. Apart from the raised concerns, the deal will cushion the effect of fuel price jump and scarcity of forex, associated with the free float of the naira, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s promise of harmonising various exchange rates.

It would be noted that the naira float had seen the currency plunge from below N500 per dollar on the official exchange windows to a record low of about N900. Also, Petrol now sells at N617 from the first increment of N540 per litre since May 29, when Tinubu announced that the fuel subsidy was gone. Giving further insights on the $3 billion loan facility, senior special assistant to the president on Digital/New Media, O’tega Ogra, via his social media handle, explained that the deal with Afreximbank would enable NNPC Ltd to defray taxes and loyalties in advance.

Ogra said it would also provide the government with dollar liquidity to stabilise the naira with limited risk. Meanwhile, analysts at Cordros Securities, in an e-mail note, said while the move is a quick fix that will address the liquidity pressure in the foreign exchange market, pressure will quickly rebuild if the country does not diversify its export base. According to the NNPCL, the loan agreement is not a crude-for-refined product swap but an upfront cash loan against proceeds from a limited amount of future crude oil production.

Also, the Analysts explained that the loan arrangement means that the NNPCL is collecting its future revenue from crude oil production in advance from the AFREXIM Bank. Furthermore, they restated that diversifying the economy’s export base was paramount to solving the recurring exchange rate issues, saying Nigeria needs to look beyond crude oil and earn more from stable exports.

The analysts also said the loan agreement may negatively impact FAAC inflows when the NNPCL starts repaying the loan. They said: “Our prognosis is hinged on revenue flows from crude oil which may reduce if oil production does not improve significantly from current levels and a reduction in future taxes and royalties from NNPCL as the FGN now gets them in advance.”

Turnaround in oil sector, FX market

Nigeria recorded zero earnings from the sales of crude oil for about seven months from September 2022 to March 2023, according to the CBN data, had gone into subsidy payment and for the first time, Nigeria’s crude oil export earned zero revenue during the period.

However, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its latest monthly report for August, said Nigeria’s oil output in June 2023 stood at 1.249 million barrel per day (bpd), surpassing Libya and Angola, making it Africa’s largest producer, but production decreased to 1.081 million bpd in July 2023.

The acquisition of $3 billion loan by the NNPCL from Afreximbank might have signalled a turnaround in the fortunes of the sector and provide a breathing space for the floating naira to find its realistic value, but the scenario and background painted above have reinforced the agitation by many Nigerians to get the correct and detailed information on the country’s foreign earnings, which are major sustainers of the economy. Indeed, as envisaged, on the day the announcement of the $3 billion loan was made, currency speculators recorded huge losses as the naira made swift recovery at the official and parallel markets.

Currency dealers were thrown into a temporary state of confusion over the sudden recovery of the naira at both markets. This caused massive losses to speculators who had bought huge sums of the greenback in anticipation of selling at a higher exchange rate of about N1, 000 to the US dollar. Market analysts were quick to attribute the naira’s appreciation against the dollar to the NNPCL $3 billion Emergency Crude Repayment Loan from Afreximbank.

The loan “will provide some immediate disbursement that will enable the NNPC Ltd. to support the Federal Government in its ongoing fiscal and monetary policy reforms aimed at stabilising the exchange rate market,” NNPCL had stated on its verified X (formerly Twitter) page. One thing is certain, despite the increase in landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and foreign exchange crisis, the Federal Government has said it would not effect any increase in the fuel pump price as widely speculated.

Oil marketers had earlier last week predicted a 20 percent increase which would push the current price of N568 to between N700 and N750 citing the depreciation of naira against the dollar as a major factor. However, despite the obvious economic realities, the NNPCL came out Tuesday last week to say it has no plans to increase prices. It said, “Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPC Retail value your patronage and we do not have the intention to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated.

Please buy the best quality products at the most affordable prices at our NNPC retail stations nationwide.” There has been no increase in the pump price of fuel since the NNPCL announced the signing with Afreximbank, a commitment letter and term sheet for an emergency $3 billion crude oil repayment loan. Also, the value of the naira has been appreciating against the dollar and other foreign currencies. These are pointers to immediate benefits of the facility to Nigeria.

Loan will make NNPCL unattractive to investors

To the Director, Institute of Capital Market Studies, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Professor Uchenna Uwaleke, “Much as an intervention in the forex market by the CBN is desirable, a more cost-effective option would have been to use what is left of our external reserves as opposed to taking a loan from Afreximbank or even the IMF.

“The fact that the $3 billion loan was taken by NNPCL, a company still owned 100 percent by the Federal Government with the Ministries of Finance and Petroleum Resources holding 50 percent share each, makes it more worrisome. By implication, the Federal Government that is already saddled with huge debt is borrowing to lend to the CBN, when it should have been the other way round.

Ultimately, this new loan contracted by the NNPCL adds to the growing public debt and may have been contracted at non-concession- ary terms being an emergency loan. “It is important that Nigerians, especially the National Assembly, are informed about the terms of the loan and the collateral security involved. “Without doubt, this $3 billion loan on the balance sheet of NNPCL will make the company less attractive and possibly jeopardise the ongoing plan to privatise the company by listing it on the Nigerian Exchange.

“May I add that contracting external loans to lend to the CBN creates an erroneous impression of insolvency on the part of the CBN which is not a healthy signal to foreign investors. “Also, if the security for the loan is some barrels of future crude oil production, at what forward contract price has this been negotiated? In view of the fact that all proceeds of crude oil sales are paid into the federation account, this sort of swap transactions has implications for FAAC receipts meant for the three tiers of government.”

It is correct to say that a strengthened naira will lead to reduction in fuel costs, but like Professor Uwaleke stated, the terms of the loan are not known to the public apart from the few explanations that were given by the NNPCL. The point of full disclosure of the loan terms cannot be over emphasised for reasons already known to many Nigerians. The country is trapped by a huge debt burden and the $3 billion will be an addition.

“Besides, if the security for the loan is some barrels of future crude oil production, at what forward contract price has this been negotiated? A timely and adequate answer to this particular post by the professor is needed. This is because the NNPCL has remained a major contributor to the Federation Account where all proceeds of crude oil sales are paid into. Therefore, this sort of swap transactions has enormous implications for FAAC receipts meant for the three tiers of government. “NNPCL is borrowing to give to the Federal Government.

collateral, It is offering her future receipts. In essence, spending tomorrow’s revenues today,” a financial expert and development economist Kalu Aja said. “The $3 billion you get today, you won’t get again, but it buys time for reforms,” he said. Another Development Economist, Kelvin Emmanuel, believes the evaluation of the term sheet of the transaction by the National Assembly will save Nigeria from many economic problems.

Privatise NNPCL, sell the refineries

For many knowledgeable economists, the NNPCL’s poor reforms have pushed the country to a fiscal cliff while pushing Nige- ria’s foreign exchange volatility further high. Available records showed Nigeria’s major foreign exchange earnings is from its oil resources, a situation that has made it steadily hinge its budgetary provisions on oil benchmark pricing. Also weighing – in, an economist and financial analyst, Paul Alaje in an interview on Arise Television monitored by Sunday Telegraph said that the loan will not have a long-term impact on the Nigerian economy, as it is just a quick fix measure by the NNPC to stabilize the foreign exchange rate.

He said: “It’s in a bid for NNPC to ensure that it stabilizes the rate with which PMS is sold in Nigeria… after President Bola Tinubu said subsidy is gone. And recall that we have also floated the naira at the same time. “What that means is that whatever happens to the exchange rate and whatever happens to the price of crude in the international market will affect every user or every buyer of PMS in Nigeria. But what NNPC is doing is to first secure what the dollar will be.