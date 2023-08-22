$3bn Loan: Caution, optimism over possible fuel pump price stabilisation

Oil marketers and some Nigerians have expressed the hope that the $3 billion secured by the NNPCL from Afreximbank will impact favourably on the sector and, by extension, Nigeria. For them, it will be cheering if it will stabilise or even enhance the value of the naira to the dollar, thereby reducing the cost of importation of fuel and consequently reducing fuel pump prices in Nigeria. However, there are discordant tunes over the loan as some stakeholders call for caution and transparency in the management of the fund. NNPCL and Afreximbank had jointly signed a commitment letter and termsheet for an emergency $3 billion crude oil repayment loan. Disclosing the deal, the oil company said: “NNPCL and the Afreximbank have jointly signed a commitment letter and Termsheet for an emergency $ 3 billion crude oil repayment loan. “The signing, which took place at Afreximbank’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, will provide some immediate disbursement that will enable the NNPC Ltd. to support the Federal Government in its ongoing fiscal and monetary policy reforms aimed at stabilizing the exchange rate market.”

IPMAN

Chairman, IPMAN, NNPC depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amoo, urged the FG and NNPCL to ensure judicious administration of the fund. He also cautioned against the diversion of the fund, adding that administrators of the facility must eschew corruption. According to him, if the facility was well utilised, it could stabilise the naira, reduce forex exchange (FX) volatility, high cost of fuel and the attendant hardship and sufferings Nigerians are currently enmeshed in. Amoo said: “There must not be corruption in the management of the facility. There should be transparency and effective use of the money. If it is used in such a way as to stabilise the naira which will reduce inflation and people’s hardship, it is then that we can say that we have achieved something. Other than that, there is no achievement. “If we can strengthen the naira and we see the exchange rate of the naira and dollar coming down, the speculators are dealt with and the effect of the loan is felt; the money is being well utilised, then we would have seen the positive impact of the loan. Then it will positively affect the lives of all citizens. “I pray that it should not go the way the issue of subsidy and other national interventions that were allegedly enmeshed in corruption went.”

Analyst

But a public analyst, Okey Williams, noted that the NNPCL said the loan would assist them in settling taxes and royalties in advance and also equip the Federal Government with the necessary dollar liquidity to stabilise the naira, with limited risk. He noted that a strengthened naira as a result of this initiative would lead to a reduction in fuel costs. He added that this meant that if the naira appreciates in value, the cost of fuel would drop and further increases would be halted. He also concurred that a stronger naira would result in lower prices from the current level, making subsidies unnecessary and that the deregulation policy remained unchanged. He, however, said it appeared that NNPCL took a decision without looking at the economic effects holistically. According to him, this is rather not suitable given the prevailing circumstances of the Nigerian situation. He said that there were many questions begging for answers. William said: “Where is the loan proceed to be applied? Yes, there will be an improved supply of FX but what’s the FX portfolio management like? Of all the challenges facing Nigeria today, the core essence of mortgaging our future crude production is to settle taxes and royalties. From what I see above, it’s all about the repayment of outstanding bills. “The loan will temporarily reduce demand pressure on FX due to poor supply but NNPCL never took a look at the sustainability of this. Are they going to replicate this deal from time to time? “How will the proceed of this loan be managed? On what side of the balance sheet is the application? Will it reflect at the end of the season as asset or liability, consumption or investment, short-term palliative or medium and long run cure to pressure on FX? This is a million-dollar question the NNPCL is yet to tell Nigerians. “What exactly is this loan meant for? If it’s used for tax settlement and royalties, would it not end up in the pockets of politicians who see nothing wrong in diverting tax prayers monies into personal accounts such as the ongoing holiday allowance of the senators? “There’s certainly an opportunity cost to this deal. Lien on the nation’s future crude will definitely reduce the future income from crude sales since we do not over the years now constantly meet our output capacity due to thefts, security issues and community restiveness common in Nigeria. “What this simply means is that we are consuming our future today without any plans to cure or cushion the future effects through increased local production of crude, refined crude products and other non-oil products, Capital importation (machinery, plants and equipment for industrialisation) or improved technology “I, therefore, think that the NNPCL as a corporate body guided by corporate governance should not take a loan without first thinking of how such loans can be transformed from its first firm (a liability )to a critical National asset. This gap is what has kept Nigeria in a deplorable economic state over the years without the leaders thinking outside the box to use what we have to get sustainable things we don’t have. “Tax is an index of a company’s performance over a period of time. It’s meant to be a certain percentage of the company’s gross profit. It, therefore, reflects that NNPCL’s inability to pay their taxes as and when due is a suggestion/ suspicion that NNPCL hasn’t yet come to terms with that they are a limited liability company set up to produce crude, sell crude and allied products at a profit, pay its taxes to government and dividends to shareholders.”

Expert opinion

An expert, Dr. Sam Amadi, in an interview with Arise News, said Afrieximbank was a safer alternative to seeking funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He cautioned that the fund should be executed more efficiently. For him, the facility is another form of subsidy. Amadi said: “The NNPCL will be subsidising in a much more efficient manner. They want to use this agreement as a stopgap to ensure that prices do not keep rising. The reality of the matter is that because we are an import-dependent country, this loan will help the government shore up the dollar. “When they said they are going to defend the naira, they did not mean going back to a fixed exchange rate regime, they want to use a lot of open market operations to support the naira against the dollar and so, this borrowing essentially will help to balance back the supply and demand of dollar. “More dollars will help the naira to gain and when the naira gains, it has some impact on the premium motor spirit price (petrol) because even if there is no change in the landing cost, as long as forex changes, then the price will change in terms of how much Nigerians pay in naira.”

Dairy Hills CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Dairy Hills, Kelvin Emmanuel, also called for transparency in the management of the fund. He stated that it should be made public details about the loan’s interest, strike price, and provisions for price fluctuations. He added that it was needful for comprehensive information on repayment tenure. He further said he was concerned about Nigeria’s fluctuating daily output of 1.45 to 1.5 million barrels, coupled with ongoing Joint Venture (JV) cash payments. In an interview with Nairametrics, he also warned that the $3 billion crude swap loan from AfreximBank might lead to future oil remittance deductions, with a single-digit interest charge. He advised that the black-market premium should be reduced to ensure stable PMS prices. Emmanuel said: “Also how does the Federal Government intend to raise oil and gas, non-oil and gas exports to improve the balance of payment reserves, as a means to align with the ratio of reserves to external debt level, that is topical for stabilizing FX rates and incentivising institutional inflows?”

NNPCL’s view

NNPCL explained how the loan would impact Nigeria’s economy and the naira. It explained that the crude repayment loan was not a crude swap or crude for refined products deal but an upfront cash loan against proceeds from a limited amount of future crude oil production. According to it, the loan is not risky for NNPCL or the Nigerian Treasury as, according to it, the exposure for NNPCL is very limited, covering just a fraction of their entitlements. It stated that additionally, there are no sovereign guarantees tied to the loan. It explained that the loan would assist it in settling taxes and royalties in advance and that it would also equip the Federal Government with the necessary dollar liquidity to stabilise the naira with limited risk. It said: “The funds will be released in stages or tranches based on the specific needs and requirements of the Federal Government. “With the possibility of enhancing dollar liquidity, which leads to a strengthened naira, the loan initiative will lead to a reduction in fuel costs. This is because if the naira appreciates in value, the cost of fuel will drop and further increases will be halted. “Subsidy is not coming back as stronger Naira will result in lower prices from the current level, making subsidies unnecessary. The deregulation policy remains unchanged.” Last line The loan would be repaid against a fraction of proceeds from future crude oil production. It added that it was a strategic move that ensures a balance between Nigeria’s current economic needs and future production capabilities.