$3bn AfreximBank Loan Won’t Resolve Nigeria’s Forex Challenges – Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) flagbearer in the February 2023 Presidential election, Adewole Adebayo, has said that the $3 billion loan the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) took from AfreximBank will not solve the shortage of foreign exchange in the country.

Adebayo said the loan is small in to make an impact in the market, adding that “The loan is not worth reporting because the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) knows its future earnings as the NNPCL is an asset of the government. It might be that the CBN is taking the money but using the leverage of the NNPCL.

“It’s a routine of central banks across the world that when they are in trouble often do. Turkey just took 50 billion dollars quietly to shore up the lira. So, the borrowed 3 billion dollars won’t have any effect on the foreign exchange because it is so small in the scheme of things.

“It is just a matter of the government putting the right economic team in place who knows the international market and who can communicate long-term policies to the Nigerian people so that the government doesn’t blackmail itself into reacting to short-term issues. The problems the government finds itself in cannot be corrected until the 2nd to 3rd quarter of 2024.”

Adebayo said the size of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet should not worry Nigerians but the people should be more concerned about what the government is doing to cut corruption.

“We have to look at the average cost of a minister and government and the value the minister brings into the government. Theoretically, it is good to cut down the cost of government, but in the case of Nigeria, what you need to cut down is corruption.

“Even if you have 37 ministers, what happens to you when they become contractors themselves and siphoning government money?

“If you have National Assembly members forming companies and going to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and MDAs, they are supervising and padding the budget.

“That is what I called the establishment cost, which I have now upgraded to the establishment curse. It’s a mistake we make all the time. When they discovered there is malaria in a particular River Basin Authority somewhere and they want to tackle that malaria, they create Malaria Control Agency instead of creating a unit within that River Basin Authority to do that temporary project and move on.

“They create these offices and have everlasting life. It will be kept in the office of the Secretary to Federal Government (SGF) and anytime somebody fails an election somewhere or drops from the ministerial list, you go and put them in these agencies and the agencies start creating their own establishment.

“The director generals, the Chief Executive Officers and other directors, then there would pension fund and obligation, then they look for building somewhere and so it continues like that, yet, you don’t see the impact of what they are doing. Those are the things they need to cut down on,” he said.