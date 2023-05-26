Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has told the outgoing State Executive Council (SEC) members that their contributions to the development of the state will be remembered. Mohammed gave the remarks during a valedictory meeting with his cabinet members yesterday.

He noted that since the inception of his administration in 2019 majors have been put in place to ensure transparency and accountability on government expenditure, procurements as well as award of contracts. He said: “I knew you didn’t have much like your predecessors had, but the legacy you’re leaving behind will forever be remembered in the minds and eyes of the generality Bauchi citizens.

“I’m highly delighted and impressed with your doggedness, sacrifices, patience and positive contributions you rendered during discharging your respective responsibilities in the office.”