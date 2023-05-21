New Telegraph

May 21, 2023
Management consultancy firm, Crincad & Caro Nig. Ltd., has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, (IGP), Alkali Baba Ahmed, to assume its constitutional responsibility as Nigeria’s lead anti-corruption agency and commence the investigation and recovery of over N24.14 trillion willfully mismanaged by operatives of states and local governments since 1994.

The petition dated 8 May, 2023, signed by the president of the firm, Hon. Ngozika Ihuoma regretted that inspite of the massive evidence presented, efforts to recover the mismanaged fund through the EFCC, ICPC, FMF, NFIU and HAGF/MJ fell below expectation as most of the agencies developed cold feet and a lack of will to confront systemic and institutionalized corruption.

The petition read in part: “We have noted that all 36 states governors have established State Joint Local Government Account Allocation Laws under Section 162(8) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. Under the said laws, LGCs statutory allocations amount- ing to over N24.13 Trillion have been redistributed to LCDAs, MDAs and individuals contrary to the Supreme Court judgment in the case of AG Abia State & 2 Ors vs AG Fed & 33 Ors (2006)

