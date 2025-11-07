3,915 Killed, 24,674 Injured In Auto Crashes In 8 Months —FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps has said that 3,915 persons lost their lives in 7,715 road crashes recorded across the country between January and September 2025. The Corps also disclosed that 24,674 people sustained varying degrees of injuries within the same period.

The Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, made this known yestyerday at the National Town Hall Meeting and Ember Months Road Safety Campaign flagoff with the theme: “Take Re- sponsibility for Your Safety; Stop Distracted Driving,” held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Mohammed said the sta- tistics indicated an increase in both road crashes and fa- talities compared to figures recorded in 2024.

He revealed that within the same period, Rivers State recorded 15 deaths and 51 injuries in 47 road crashes, noting that this represented a reduction compared to the 2024 record.

He said, “Crash statistics recorded between January and September 2025 nationwide showed that a total of 7,715 road traffic crashes occurred, representing a 10.04 per cent rise compared to 7,011 crashes recorded within the same period in 2024. Again, 24,674 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries, compared to 22,373 injured in 2024.

“This also reflects a 10.28 per cent increase. Also, 3,915 persons were killed in 2025 as against 3,811 in 2024, indicating an increase of 11.55 per cent.

“However, in Rivers State, within the same period, 15 persons were killed and 51 were injured in 47 reported road crashes. When compared to the 2024 record, these figures represent a 35.7 per cent decrease in fatalities and a 37.5 per cent decrease in road crash-related injuries.” Mohammed said the improved figures in Rivers State reflected better emergency response and increased road safety awareness.